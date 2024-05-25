Ordinals Price Reaches $38.23 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $802.74 million and approximately $102.57 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $38.23 or 0.00055390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 38.18724255 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $121,740,923.84 traded over the last 24 hours.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 38.18724255 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $121,740,923.84 traded over the last 24 hours."

