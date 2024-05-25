Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 24,784 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,808,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 985,512 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 807,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,803. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

