Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,827 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.37. 588,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

