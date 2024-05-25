Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.26 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,826. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.