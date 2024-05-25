Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.22 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Down 0.1 %

VICR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 113,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,012. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $257,265. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

