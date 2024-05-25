Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.43 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 352,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,735. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

