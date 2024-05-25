Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.22. 1,055,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,535. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

