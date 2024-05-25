Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

