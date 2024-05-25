Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

