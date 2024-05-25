Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,367 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 475,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

