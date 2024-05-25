OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Shares Down 5.2%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 45,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 53,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.06 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Free Report)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.