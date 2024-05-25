Omni Network (OMNI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $175.73 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $175.73 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $16.91 or 0.00024479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 16.25158557 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $30,172,068.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

