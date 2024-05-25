Objectivity Squared LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 252,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,146. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

