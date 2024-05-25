Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 149,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

