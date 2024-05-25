Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Trading Up 0.2%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 42,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 25,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
