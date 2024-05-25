NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 790,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS remained flat at $21.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

