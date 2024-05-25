Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.51

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.51 and traded as low as $24.35. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 10,104 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

