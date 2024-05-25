NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.3 %
NLOK opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
