Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

