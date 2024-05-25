Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,175 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $79,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

