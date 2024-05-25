Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,001 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $157,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

