Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $113,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $809.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,665. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $816.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $740.99 and its 200-day moving average is $693.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

