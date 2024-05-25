Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,654 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $139,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.29. 8,059,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

