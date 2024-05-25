Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $94.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $94,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.85. 1,081,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,857. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

