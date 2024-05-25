Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $69.56 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $69,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,692. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

