Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $290.39 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $290,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after purchasing an additional 791,799 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.86 and a 200-day moving average of $444.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.