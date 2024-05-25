Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $124.78 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $124,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,718. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

