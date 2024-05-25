Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $100.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 41,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock worth $518,194,888. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.