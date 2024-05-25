Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,621 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $89,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,294,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

