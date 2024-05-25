Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $86,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,844. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.44.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

