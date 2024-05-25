Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,755 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $221,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. 1,758,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $820.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.85. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

