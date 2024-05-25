Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.24. The company had a trading volume of 661,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

