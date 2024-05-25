Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,036 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,375,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

