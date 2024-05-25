Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $501,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

ZBH stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.