Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,469 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

