Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 39,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 567.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.18. 2,161,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.86 and a 200 day moving average of $444.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.