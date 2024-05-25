Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $549,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.04. 166,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.80 and its 200-day moving average is $454.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

