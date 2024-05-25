Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 501.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 12,129,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

