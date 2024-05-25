Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $632,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 506,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

