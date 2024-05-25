Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 550.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $321.60. 4,710,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.58 and a 200 day moving average of $299.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

