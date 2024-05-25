Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 9,455 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

