Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 72,183 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,677,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 920,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

