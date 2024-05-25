Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,178 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

