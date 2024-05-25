Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 508.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,871 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 22,163,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,284,008. The company has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

