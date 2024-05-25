Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $8.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in NIO by 28.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.