NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NEE traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,599,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,629. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.