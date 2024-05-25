New Gold (TSE:NGD) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares upgraded New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.76.

New Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile



New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

