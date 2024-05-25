New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $1.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.97 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

