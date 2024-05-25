NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NetEase Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NTES stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. 3,286,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,301. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

