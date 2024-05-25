Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Neonode stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.